Superhero run nets over $55K for abused, neglected children

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Superheroes big and small joined forces to raise awareness about child abuse in Henrico County Saturday morning.

The 9th annual CASA Superhero 5K Race Kids' Run & Family Fun event kicked off at St. Joseph's Villa.

More than 530 runners big and small, including caped crusaders Batman, Wonder Woman and the Black Panther, ran the course.

The event benefits Henrico's and Chesterfield-Colonial's CASA, which advocates for abused and neglected children.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade returned as the event's emcee.

This year's 5K race and fun run raised more than $55,000.

According to CASA's website, 180 volunteer assisted more than 564 abused, neglected and abandoned children last year.

Officials said the agency has helped more than 4,400 children since it was founded.

