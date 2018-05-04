Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, CEO and founder of the The Balm in Gilead Inc. discussed the organization's vision and mission. The Balm in Gilead Inc. is a non-profit organization with the mission to prevent diseases and to improve the health status of people of the African Diaspora by providing support to faith institutions in areas of program design, implementation and evaluation which strengthens their capacity to deliver programs and services that contribute to the elimination of health disparities.

The Balm In Gilead 'Body & Soul Night'

Friday, May 4, 2018 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel (near RIC airport)

Body & Soul Night is a FREE event open to the public, featuring cooking demonstrations, line dancing, food, prizes and much more. It's an evening centered around physical and mental health.

You can register at http://www.balmingilead.org/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BALM IN GILEAD }