Police ID homicide victim; neighbor says man was naked, bound and beaten

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man found shot to death on a porch in Petersburg Thursday morning.

When police were called to the 100 block of St. Matthew Street for a "suspicious situation" at 8:25 a.m., officers found 22-year-old Tahjmere Terrell Hopkins, of the 1200 block of McKenzie Street, fatally shot.

Neighbor Lee Tucker tells Crime Insider Jon Burkett that he heard gunshots Wednesday night, but did not see anything out of the ordinary.

"Six or seven shots right before dark, or it may have even been dark, I didn’t pay attention, but I paid attention to those shots," he said.

When he checked again Thursday morning, he discovered a man shot to death on a porch.

"I walked over and sure enough,” Tucker said as he couldn't believe what he was seeing. “First of all, the man was nude… Nude from head to toe," he said.

He was the one who told Petersburg dispatchers to hurry to St. Matthew Street Thursday a.m.

Radio dispatch could be heard saying, “Party found completely nude on his front porch, unresponsive, not breathing at this time."

Tucker said he moved a little closer and instantly knew it was murder.

"It looks like he had been bound, with some type of white sheet or rag tied around his neck and wrist," Tucker said.

Petersburg Police have not confirmed that information, but Crime Insider sources said the man was bound, beaten, and gagged. And he was indeed naked and shot multiple times. Those same sources don't believe the victim lived at the home where he was found.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, you are asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.