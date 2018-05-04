× New music and book shop opens in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — The needle has dropped on a new music and book shop in Shockoe Bottom.

Small Friend Records & Books opened last month at 105 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.

Owned by married couple Zoe Golden and Jordan Pulaski, Small Friend buys, sells and trades new and used books and vinyl records.

Golden and Pulaski met while working at online grocer Relay Foods, which shut down in early 2017. Golden said they left the company before its shutdown and shortly after began pondering entrepreneurship.

“We had been saying we need to think of a way to start something of our own, where we could be our own bosses,” he said.

After settling on books and records, they named the store for their dog, a 4.5-pound Yorkipoo named Peluga, whose face also graces the store’s logo.

“It’s everything we love,” Golden said. “When we travel, that’s what we look for: record stores and book shops.”

