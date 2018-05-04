Monument Avenue Commission seeks community input during public meetings

RICHMOND Va. — The Monument Avenue Commission has announced two public meeting in May as they conclude its public engagement phase.

The commission is charged with studying what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments, including the possibility of removing or relocating the Confederate statues.

During the meeting, the commission will review community input provided during recent small group meetings. The public will also have another opportunity to comment on the future of the monuments.

The commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 10, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Richmond Main Library, 101 E. Franklin Street.

They will also hold a public meeting on Saturday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street. The Commission will also hold a work session later in the day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall to organize and outline components of the report. The public can attend the work session, but no public comment will be received.

Seating at the public meetings will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you cannot attend one of the public meetings, a live broadcast will be streamed from the city’s Facebook page and made available to the public via links on the commission’s website.

Residents can also provide additional input to the commission by submitting comments on the commission’s website.

The public meetings will conclude the comment phase of the commission, who is compiling its report to Mayor Levar Stoney who created the commission in June of 2017.