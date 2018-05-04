Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond man has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death on a Chesterfield County front porch early Thursday morning.

Dominique L. Shannon, 25, was arrested on Friday in connection to the stabbing death of 31-year-old Joshua A. Gerdts.

Police say Shannon and Gerdts were involved in an altercation during which Gerdts was stabbed.

Police were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 200 block of Reams Court around 6:15 a.m.

"Gerdts, who had obvious signs of trauma to his body, was unresponsive when police arrived and attempts by police and rescue personnel to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Shannon has been charged with second- degree murder. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. He will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing next week.

Family members have established a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses. Any proceeds will benefit his six-year-old daughter.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

37.367322 -77.607786