Disturbing video shows man robbing 70-year-old woman after Bible study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A 70-year-old Tennessee woman had just left Bible study Tuesday when a mugger ripped the purse out of her hands, causing her to fall face first onto the asphalt parking lot, according to Nashville police.

The disturbing robbery was captured on surveillance cameras mounted near the Lebanon Road Church of Christ in Lebanon Pike.

Footage shows a silver Dodge 1500 pickup truck pull up to the woman as she walks through the parking lot. The driver, believed to be 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring Jr., lured her toward his window with a question about nearby shelters, police said.

Once the victim gets close enough, the video shows the driver grab the purse and accelerate, sending the woman sprawling forward onto the pavement.

"This is something that should never happen, much less to a female senior citizen leaving a church Bible study," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. said in a statement.

The 70-year-old woman suffered broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ostring, who police say is an ex-con with prior convictions for theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, and reckless aggravated assault. He got out of state prison in June 2017.

Ostring is still believed to be driving the Dodge truck, which has a Tennessee license number 8K76T3.

Anyone seeing Ostring or knowing his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.