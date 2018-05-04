Discover all that Old Towne Petersburg has to offer

RICHMOND, Va. - Martha Burton, director of tourism with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, shared about 'Old Towne Petersburg'. The Old Towne restaurants are independently owned and offer a wide variety of cuisines, from Cajun to South American, Greek & Italian to Southern, from barbecue to English pub to bowls.
Old Towne Petersburg
Saturday, May 12, 2018 from noon - 4 p.m.
Exit 52 from I-95
Restaurants on Sycamore, Market, Bollingbrook, W. & E. Bank, Old, 3rd Streets.
(804) 704-8940 or (804) 862-1365
Saturday, May 12, 2018 from noon - 4 p.m.
Exit 52 from I-95
Restaurants on Sycamore, Market, Bollingbrook, W. & E. Bank, Old, 3rd Streets.
(804) 704-8940 or (804) 862-1365
For more information, Visit: www.petersburgarea.org
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}