RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store on Richmond’s Southside store.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a larceny on Monday, April 23.

Officials said that worker reported that a man walked into the store and stole lottery tickets on Saturday, April 14 and then again on Tuesday April 17.

“The suspect is described as a black male who was seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with yellow writing, and a dark-colored hat during the first incident,” Chelsea Rarrick, a Richmond Police, spokesperson, said. “The suspect was seen on April 17 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and the same dark-colored hat he wore during the first incident.”

Officials said the suspect was last seen driving off in a red Lexus.

If you have information that could help police, call Second Precinct Detective J. Pritchard at 804-646-8158 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!