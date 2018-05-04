Surveillance cam catches suspect wanted for triple robbery near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect wanted for robbing three people early Thursday morning off VCU’s main campus in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Grace Street just before 1:45 a.m.

“The victims stated they were walking through a parking lot when an unknown black male approached them and demanded money,” Chelsea Rarrick, a Richmond Police spokesperson, said.

The suspect said he had a gun, but police said a weapon was not displayed.

“The victims gave the suspect cash and he fled on foot,” Rarrick said. “The suspect was last seen heading north on Lombardy Street.”

No one was injured.

Police released images of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras.

The suspect was described as a black male between 30 to 35 years old and about 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He had short black hair and facial hair as well as a tattoo on his arm.

He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and black boots.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of this man to call Third Precinct R. Nixon at 804-646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/CBS6News/posts/10155670926197426"></div> <p>