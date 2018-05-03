Virginia woman warns shoppers following recall of beef products

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 35,000 pounds of ground beef product have been recalled after consumers reported finding hard plastic pieces.

A Virginia Beach woman says she found plastic in the ground beef she bought from Kroger. She says she noticed the plastic while she was cooking earlier this week. At first she says she wasn’t concerned, thinking the plastic could have come from the container it was in.

“I thought it was me because of the way I cut it with the scissors,” Angel Gilbert told WTKR. “I’m picking out all this plastic and little pieces of white it’s like specs but enough to notice.”

After hearing about the recall, Gilbert says she realized that the plastic she found in the ground beef wasn’t part of the container, but part of a massive Kroger recall.

“I thought I was crazy. I thought it was me, but it wasn’t me,” said Gilbert.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Safety and Inspection Service, hard plastic pieces have been found in Kroger products in Indiana and Virginia. All of the ground beef products had an expiration date of April 9, 2017 and have the establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS is asking consumers to check their freezers to make sure they don’t have the recalled product.

Gilbert says she’s taking the warning a step further.

“I never thought I would have to go through this and check everything and look at everything,” she said. “I’m going to be real careful where I buy my hamburger now.”

Gilbert says she felt ill after eating the recalled beef. A spokesperson with the FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

The following products are included in the recall:

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

