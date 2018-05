RICHMOND, Va – 6-year-old Superstar Kennedy O’Neal stopped by the studio with her dad, Chris O’Neal to talk about their new co-authored book, “The Adventures of $uper Kennedy.” She wrote the book to teach kids about saving their money and making smart financial choices.

The book is now available: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Super-Kennedy-Saving-Investing-ebook/dp/B07B5YMDW9