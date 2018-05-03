Retirement savings check-up: How market volatility affects you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Corporate earnings reports are coming out for the first quarter of the year, and profits so far look fairly robust.

In addition, a big tax cut passed Congress last year.

So why is the market so volatile? With your retirement portfolio in the balance, what do you need to know or do?

Sandy Wiggins, from the Actuarial Consulting Group in Midlothian, stopped by the studio Thursday to provide some guidance.

Sandy explains how rising interest rates and the “flattening of the yield curve” is adding uncertainty to an otherwise strong economy with low unemployment.