Report: Redskins cheerleaders felt team was ‘pimping’ them out on 2013 Costa Rica trip

Redskins cheerleaders say they were forced to pose topless and serve as escorts for male sponsors during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica, according to a New York Times report.

In the Times article titled “Redskins Cheerleaders Describe a Trip to Costa Rica That Crossed a Line,” former Washington Redskins cheerleaders spoke about the “uncomfortable” trip.

During one incident, the cheerleaders were reportedly required to pose topless for a calendar photo shoot, despite the photographs used for the calendar would not include nudity.

In addition, the photoshoot was held in front of an all-male contingent of sponsors and FedExField suite holders.

During another incident, nine of the 36 cheerleaders were told they had to be personal escorts handpicked by some of the male sponsors for a nightclub outing.

Several girls began to cry, according to the report.

“They weren’t putting a gun to our heads, but it was mandatory for us to go,” said one cheerleaders. “We weren’t asked, we were told. Other girls were devastated because we knew exactly what she was doing.”

Although no sex was involved, some cheerleaders reportedly felt like the team was “pimping us out.”

“It’s just not right to send cheerleaders out with strange men when some of the girls clearly don’t want to go,” said another cheerleader who attended the trip.

One day after the article was published, Redskins team President Bruce Allen released a statement calling the allegations “very concerning.”

“We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take these allegations. Based on the dialogue we’ve had with a number of current and former cheerleaders over the past 48 hours, we’ve heard very different first-hand accounts that directly contradict many of the details of the May 2 article,” the statement read, in part. “I can promise that once we have completed looking into this matter, if it is revealed that any of our employees acted inappropriately, those employees will face significant repercussions.

“Our entire organization has great appreciation and respect for our cheerleaders. From the work they do in the local community, to visiting our troops abroad, and for always representing the Redskins organization in a first-class manner, these women are exemplary members of our organization and are worthy of our utmost respect. We are proud of these women and support them during this time. We will continue to take all necessary measures to create a safe and respectful work environment.”