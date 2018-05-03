Party with your favorite Sesame Street friends at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Jenn Thomas, Entertainment Manager with Busch Gardens Williamsburg joined us in-studio along with Elmo and Super Grover.

Sesame Street Kids' Weekends runs through May 20 - Elmo (May4-6), Abby Cadaby (May 11-13) and Super Grover (May 18-20)

The event takes place in the Sesame Street Forest of Fun with a featured character every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Activities run from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For all the details, visit:https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg or call (757) 229-4386

