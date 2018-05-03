Near-record heat continues for a third day

RICHMOND, Va. — The work week started off with temperatures in the mid 30s, but highs skyrocketed into the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. This was the hottest temperature since last August.

What was very usual on Wednesday was that the air was very dry. Dew points were in the upper 30s, which produced a relative humidity near 15%. When we have temps in the 90s, dew points are usually in the 50s, 60s or 70s. The last time we had a high above 90° with dew points below 40° was in April 1977.

The high on Thursday hit 90° at Richmond International Airport, missing the record by two degrees. Dew points rose to near 60°. Highs will be around 90° on Friday. The normal high for this period is in the mid 70s.

A cold front will pass this weekend, allowing cooler air to return to the region. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the 7 day forecast.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: