Police find evidence missing man fell into Falling Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are searching a local waterway in Chesterfield County for a fisherman reported missing Wednesday night.

Chesterfield Police officials said officers responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive for a report of a missing man around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the man never returned home after he had set off to go fishing that afternoon around 3:30.

Police said a search of the site where the man was believed to have gone fishing turned up nothing Wednesday night.

However, when officers returned to the area Thursday morning, they found evidence the man "may have fallen into Falling Creek," officials said.

As a result, Chesterfield police and Fire and EMS, with assistance from Henrico Police and the U.S. Coast Guard, were actively searching the water for the man.

A CBS 6 News crew on the scene also spotted a Virginia State Police team on the scene using sonar.

“You can see that boats are in the water,” reporter Jon Burkett said from the scene. “They have divers in the water.”

