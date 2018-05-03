Man drives 40 miles with 3,000 bees loose in his truck cab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man drove about 40 miles on Tuesday with thousands of bees loose in the cab of his truck, WLOS reports.

Wallace Leatherwood bought about 18,000 bees from Wild Mountain Bees in Weaverville.

"I put them in the back of the truck and went to look at a job," said Leatherwood. "Left there and went to Moe's Original Bar B Que."

Before going into the restaurant, Leatherwood moved the three boxes of bees from the bed to the cab of the truck.

"I didn't have any shady place to sit them," Leatherwood said. "When I came out, [one of the boxes] was black with bees, and there were bees everywhere. I thought, well, I don't know what to do."

"I didn't want to lose my bees. They were $165 [per box],” Leatherwood said.

With nearly 3,000 bees flying around inside his truck, Leatherwood stopped at his son's work.

Brandon Singleton, who works with Leatherwood's son, shot video of the bees in the truck.

"I knew he was crazy, but I didn't know how crazy he was until I walked out," Singleton said. "And, man, there was just bees everywhere."

There were even bees on Interstate 40, where Leatherwood shot a video of his own, while sitting in traffic.

"It is dangerous. I know what you're going to say. 'Oh, you need to have an EpiPen and you should have a bee suit.' Well, I don't use a bee suit 99 percent of the time, so I'm just cool with them," Leatherwood said.

They were apparently "cool" with him, too. He did not get stung once throughout the entire drive.