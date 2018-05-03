×

RICHMOND, Va. —Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children in Virginia diagnosed with critical medical conditions, is hosting its Fifth Annual Walk For Wishes on May 5, at Stony Point Fashion Park. This family-friendly event features a leisurely two-mile route and fun activities for all ages, and helps raise much-needed funds to grant wishes that bring hope to children when it’s needed most. Saturday, May 5, 2018 / Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. / Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond. Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Funds raised through this family-friendly event help Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia grant wishes to children in the community. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $175,000, or enough to grant wishes for about 20 children. For Details va.wish.org or call 804-217-WISH.

BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT opens at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 West Broad Street, Richmond. This exhibition allows guest to take a unique look at animal anatomy from a rarely-seen perspective using the amazing science of Plastination, invented by BODY WORLDS creator and anatomist, Dr. Gunther von Hagens. The exhibit featuring more than 100 plastinates – from complete bodies to tiny specimens. Highlights include the world’s tallest mammal, the giraffe; the elusive giant squid; a magnificent bull, with its heart five times the size of a human’s; and much more. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, which also includes admission to regular Museum exhibits. Additional discounts will be available for members, groups, children, seniors and EBT cardholders. From May 11 through August 31, the Museum will offer extended hours each Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. to give guests the chance to see ANIMAL INSIDE OUT at the reduced, exhibition-only price of $10. For details Facebook Website: www.smv.org or call 804-864-1400.

47th Annual Arts in The Park in Byrd Park, Saturday, 11am – 6pm, Sunday, 11am – 5pm.

More than 450 Artists and Artisans, with items including paintings, photography, pottery, Jewelry and home and garden accessories. Free parking and free shuttle buses form City Stadium. Organizers request – No Pets, Please. For more details click here http://richmondartsinthepark.com/attend/

Black History Museum, First Friday, May 4, Freedom Friday,

Get ready for Cinco de Mayo with a salsa demo and dancing and hear about the connection between salsa and African rhythms as well as enjoy some Latin inspired libation. Salsa demo by CBS 6 Antoinette Essa, Henrico County Police Sergeant Jermaine Omar Alley, Salsa Instructor Boris Karr. FREE Admission. Dance demonstrations at 5:30 and 6:30. Details at http://blackhistorymuseum.org/event/first-friday-salsa-demo-dancing/

QUE PASA Festival 2018

QUE PASA sponsored by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Saturday 11am – 8pm on Virginia Street and around the Downtown Canal Walk, Free Admission, highlights Hispanic Culture – entertainment, dance, music, food and arts and crafts vendors. Details visit https://www.vahcc.com/?page=quepasa

34th annual Friday Cheers, kicks off Friday, May 4 on Brown’s Island. the longest-running and largest event of its kind in RVA, showcasing some of the nation’s hottest touring bands and some all-time regional favorites. The only summer concert series held along the James River. There are three entry points to Brown’s Island, and payment will be taken at each. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Debit and credit cards are only taken at two entry points: the pedestrian bridge at 5th and 7th streets. No pets are allowed. Children 12 and under are free. For more information visit

https://www.facebook.com/FridayCheers/videos/1709913092409149/

HenROCKus at Henricus Bands & Brews on the James River Bluff at Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester, presented by Steam Bell Beer Works. Saturday, May 5 from 2PM – 8PM, $5 per adult & FREE for children under 12, FREE Parking. For more information, Visit: http://henricus.org or call (804) 748-1613 1611 or http://henricus.org/event/henrockus-bands-brews-on-the-james-river-bluff/

Beer & Wine Classic at Maymont, Friday, May 4, 7 – 10:30pm at the Carriage House Lawn at Maymont.

Raise a glass to celebrate Maymont’s annual Beer & Wine Classic! Enjoy live music, food trucks, lawn games and more while sampling some of Virginia’s finest beverages from dozens of local breweries, cideries and wineries. Cheers! Participants must be 21 years old or older. Maymont members receive a discount. Parking available at the Historic Estate Entrance. For tickets, call 804-358-7166, ext. 341. details visit

https://maymont.org/event/beer-wine-classic-3/