🎢Win family 4-pack to Kings Dominion featuring new Twisted Timbers coaster

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Kings Dominion featuring the new “hybrid” roller coaster Twisted Timbers.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, May 11.

Twisted Timbers is an innovative hybrid coaster that uses the latest technology to combine wood supports with a steel track to give riders an exhilarating experience with maneuvers previously unimaginable on a traditional wooden coaster. The coaster was designed and built by Rocky Mountain Construction of Idaho, a company renowned for reimagining wooden coasters. Features of the ride include: 109 foot tall barrel roll drop

Over 3000 feet of track

Top speed of 54 miles per hour

Three loops

Three overbanked turns

20 airtime moments Twisted Timbers is located in the Candy Apple Grove section of the park and is themed to an abandoned apple orchard on the edge of town. The story behind the coaster is that an unknown force – supernatural or natural– destroyed the harvest years ago and froze the orchard in time; now the strictly “off-limits” orchard has reopened for tours, with the twisted ride as its highlight.

