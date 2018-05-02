What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Skillet Baja Chicken Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for skillet baja chicken soup.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



"Rule with a Cast Iron Fist" Demonstration Class



Friday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.



$50 per seat



4 Course Mother's Day Dinner "We Love You Mom!"



Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.



$55 per seat



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools or call (804) 527-1498