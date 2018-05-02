Suspect in Henrico killing now charged with girlfriend’s murder in Richmond

Jon Burkett will have more on this case on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Suspect Matthew Shea is already at Henrico Jail for murder, accused of slitting the throat of a man in the Ollie’s parking lot back on January 8.

Three months earlier, Shea’s then-girlfriend and mother of six, Barbara Brown, was found dead after being strangled and beaten in the stomach as well.

Shea is now charged with her killing, too.

When Brown was found dead inside her Brook Road apartment, Crime Insider sources told me then it was suspicious.

It is now confirmed she was killed and police charged Shea with first-degree murder.

“It’s been tough waiting for answers, and waiting for justice, and a resolution to what happened to my sister,” said Dominique Williams.

Neighbors say they heard Shea and Brown arguing in late October; she was found dead hours later.

Her sister tells CBS 6 Brown and Shea were in a relationship.

“To know she suffered and it was done in front of young children,” said Williams. “I mean, obviously they couldn’t do anything for her.”

Richmond Police always had Shea in their sights as a person of interest. Crime Insider sources say things kicked into high gear when he was arrested for the murder of Thomas McCauley in the Ollie’s parking lot in January.

“If you commit two murders within three years, it’s a capital offense,” said CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone. “One jurisdiction could convict him of murder. The other could get him for capital.”

Brown would’ve turned 26 next month, instead family members are coming to grips with the fact she was suffocated and beaten to death. That’s something her younger sister says she will never forget.

“Matt, you took a piece of my family and a piece of my heart, you took my sister from her babies and nothing can bring her back,” said Williams.

Besides two murders in three years, Stone says Shea could potentially catch a capital charge for Brown’s murder, considering her family says she was 15 weeks pregnant.