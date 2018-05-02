Seven custom builders, one gorgeous neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Homearama returns, featuring 7 designer furnished homes on a single street. Danna Markland with the Home Building Association of Richmond shared the event details.

Richmond Homearama kicks off on Saturday, May 5 and runs Wednesdays through Sundays until May 20.

7601 Magnolia Green Parkway, Moseley VA.

General admission is $10. FREE admission for under 18.

For more information you can visit http://www.richmondhomearama.com or call (804) 282-0400

Official Real Estate Partner: The Yeatman Group www.theyeatmangroup.com

Presenting Sponsor: CapCente www.capcenter.com

