× Petersburg extends mandatory citywide water usage restriction

PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg has extended a mandatory citywide water usage restriction due to a repair at the main water line into the city.

City officials are asking all Petersburg utility customers to restrict water usage to only those purposes that maintain the public health, safety, and welfare of human and animal life.

“The City will utilize mutual aid agreements to ensure adequate water supply to South Side Regional Medical Center and the Petersburg Fire Department,” said a city spokesperson. “The Utilities Department anticipates the repair will be completed by midnight.”

Officials said using water for watering lawns and/or landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swimming pools etc. is prohibited.

The mandatory usage restriction is not a boil water notice.

City officials say they will provide an update once this restriction has been lifted.

37.227928 -77.401927