Make friends, earn A's: Brookland Middle School's Peer Tutoring Program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Brookland Middle School’s Peer Tutoring Program is where sixth grader Paige Garrett is getting some help in social studies.

“That’s obviously Texas,” she tells her tutor.

You might be surprised the tutor — Rick Heinig-Stewart — is himself a middle school student.

Rick is in eighth grade.

“Just filling in the little gaps,” Rick said. “Basically, she knows all of it. She’s going to have a test shortly. I assume. We’re just doing little practice quizzes and flash cards.”

The program has middle school students assisting others with homework completion, tutoring, getting organized, and more.

“They get to choose who they want to work with,” Peer Tutor Coordinator Robin Woodfolk said. “You get an opportunity to work with somebody you want to work with and kind of have fun because you know the person. Or you can work with someone you don’t know and work on something that you enjoy.”

The students are also making friends while hanging out together away from the club.

According to the National Education Association, some benefits of peer tutoring for students include higher academic achievement, improved relationships, improved personal, and social development as well as increased motivation.

“I’m getting homework done and getting extra credit,” Paige said. “Basically, anything that you get stuck on, they’ll help you with it.”

“They come because they just want to get extra help,” Ms. Woodfolk said. “It doesn’t mean they’re failing or they’re doing poorly. They just want to work with someone else to help them get ahead.”

