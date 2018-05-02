× Michael Caputo says ‘it’s clear’ Mueller investigators focused on Russia collusion

After being interviewed by special counsel investigators on Wednesday, former aide to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign Michael Caputo told CNN that Robert Mueller’s team is “focused on Russia collusion.”

“It’s clear they are still really focused on Russia collusion,” Caputo said, adding, “They know more about the Trump campaign than anyone who ever worked there.”

Caputo, who advised the Trump campaign on communications in 2016, has long insisted he has no information about collusion between Trump’s team and Russia. He spoke with Senate intelligence investigators on Tuesday for their Russia probe and outlined the differences between Congress’ inquiries and the special counsel’s.

“The Senate and the House are net fishing,” Caputo said. “The special counsel is spearfishing. They know what they are aiming at and are deadly accurate.”

Caputo lived and worked in Russia in the 1990s and later did business with Russian companies, including Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled energy giant. As a Republican consultant, Caputo worked with Trump adviser Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman. He denies any wrongdoing regarding Russia. Caputo is a longtime ally of Stone’s, a close associate of Trump who has come under scrutiny in the Russian investigation because of Stone’s contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.

Caputo was interviewed behind closed doors on Tuesday as part of the Senate Intelligence committee’s investigation. He was also interviewed last year by the House Intelligence Committee.

Following the Senate meeting, Caputo passionately criticized the panel, charging that the probe has cost him $125,000 and is forcing him to move from the Buffalo area in order to pay off legal bills.

“Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children,” Caputo said in a prepared statement that he delivered at the end of the Senate interview, which was provided to CNN.

“Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election,” he added, concluding with, “I want to know because God Damn you to Hell.”

Caputo and other Trump associates have hired attorneys to deal with the various Russia investigations in Congress and by special counsel Mueller, often at a high price tag.