Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Walk for Wishes

RICHMOND, Va. –Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children in Virginia diagnosed with critical medical conditions, is hosting its Fifth Annual Walk For Wishes on May 5, at Stony Point Fashion Park. This family-friendly event features a leisurely two-mile route and fun activities for all ages and helps raise much-needed funds to grant wishes that bring hope to children when it’s needed most.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk is at 9:30 a.m. Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Funds raised through this family-friendly event help Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia grant wishes to children in the community. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $175,000, or enough to grant wishes for about 20 children. Participants can register individually, or register to be part of a team, and walkers are encouraged to raise funds necessary to help grant wishes for local children. Strollers, wheelchairs and friendly, leashed four-legged family members are welcome. To learn more and register to attend, visit www.va.wish.org/walkforwishes. For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, click here or call 804-217-WISH.