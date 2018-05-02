Loved ones fund raise for teen who ‘accidentally’ stabbed father during fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newly released court records indicate a fight about cleaning between a 15-year-old and his dad turned violent, and then deadly in Newport News, WTKR reported.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed and a 15-year-old was arrested, accused of the crime.

The father was pronounced dead in the 500 block of Onancock Trail on March 20 around 8 p.m. The 15-year-old was interviewed by police at Riverside Hospital.

Records say the teen was in his room when his father came in and started yelling at him about cleaning the bathroom and his bedroom.

The two were pushing each other and the teen allegedly got a steak knife from the kitchen and attempted to return to his bedroom to get his cell phone, records state.

They say he called his mom to pick him up, but his father allegedly came back into the bedroom, grabbed the phone and threw it.

The two started pushing each other, but this time the teen had the knife in his hand and the father was stabbed, according to the court documents.

The records say the teen said he did not intend to stab his father; he then ran to the neighbor's house and called his mom before calling police.

WKTR went to the scene where this all happened. No one answered at the home.

Vlatimir Coreas lives next door and remembers the scene that night.

He said he was shocked to learn about what happened and said he previously hired the teen to mow his lawn. He said the teen was very nice and a good boy.

Police records also indicate they requested copies of his school records after he came to school with a black eye.

It states during the teen's bond hearing several people testified on his behalf, including a former teacher.

Supporters of the teen created a GoFundMe account, which raised over $6,000 so far to help him pay for legal fees.

The statement on the GoFundMe is below, with the teen's name redacted.