RICHMOND, Va – Fantasy author Cass Morris stopped by our studio to talk about her debut novel “From Unseen Fire.” Cass is based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She has two signings coming up where you can meet her and talk about the book. The first is June 27th at the Island Bookstore in Duck, North Carolina and the other is happening July 24th at the Island Bookstore in Corolla, North Carolina.

www.cassmorriswrites.com