RICHMOND, Va – Jamie Wigginton and Mark Hierholzer from Art for the Journey sat down to talk about the organizations programs and their upcoming event called “For Art’s Sake Student Art Show.” Students will have their art on display and they will create a group painting that will be raffled off. All of the proceeds benefit Art for the Journey. The exhibit is Friday, May 11th at the For Art’s Sake Studio at 9770 Gayton Rd. in Henrico.

www.artforthejourney.org

www.forartssakegallery.com