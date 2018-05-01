Win family 4-pack to 🦒’BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT’ at Science Museum of Virginia

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT opening this Saturday 5 at the Science Museum of Virginia.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday.

Embark on an anatomical safari at the Science Museum of Virginia

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to explore the intricate biology, zoology and physiology the world’s most spectacular creatures from a rarely seen perspective.

BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT lets guests see what lies beneath the surface of animals –large and small – using the amazing science of Plastination invented by BODY WORLDS creator and anatomist, Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

From goats to giraffes, squids to sharks and octopuses to ostriches, guests will discover the form and function of animals both exotic and familiar and will leave with a new understanding of the amazing beauty of both animals and humans.

For additional details, visit smv.org.

