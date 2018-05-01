× Tractor trailer driver arrested after police pursuit on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A tractor trailer driver has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia Monday evening.

The incident started at approximately 7:56 p.m. at a weighing station in Prince George County.

Joseph A. Reinzi, 55, of St. Cloud, Florida, arrived at Carson Scales driving a 2012 Volvo tractor with a trailer registered out of Florida.

Virginia State Police say a weight enforcement officer informed Reinzi that his vehicle exceeded the lawful weight limit for its drive tandem axles. Reinzi was instructed to adjust the axles to correct the problem, but he allegedly fled the weighing station without correcting the issue.

The tractor trailer driver continued on I-95 southbound, where a State Police Trooper pursued him with his emergency lights and siren activated.

Police say Reinzi refused to stop for the trooper for several miles and made multiple evasive maneuvers to avoid being stopped.

Reinzi was eventually stopped in Greensville County with the assistance of additional Troopers and Greensville Sheriff’s office.

He was arrested without incident. Reinzi was charged with reckless driving, misdemeanor eluding in Prince George and Greensville County, and felony eluding in Sussex County.

State Police say additional charges may be pending due to consultation with Prince George County Commonwealth attorney.

There were no injuries reported or damage to property during the pursuit.

Police say Reinzi was wanted out of Florida for an outstanding warrant.

Reinzi has been transported to Southside Regional Jail.