RICHMOND, Va - The Sensational Groupinaries have been performing together since they met in 2000 at an inter faith, multi church event. The distinctive and sincere faith-based quartet performance two musical selections for us. They performed “Prayer Will Change Things” and “Main Line.”
Sensational sounds
-
Richmond chosen to host ‘Olympics of the Violin’ in 2020
-
Richmond students star in Jason Mraz ‘Have It All’ video
-
Local nonprofit featured in documentary aims to transform culture of RVA
-
St. Christopher’s to break ground on $16M performing arts center in summer
-
Film examines Church Hill group’s aim to bridge cultural, racial divisions
-
-
Sensational Salsa Dancing!
-
The Genworth ‘Lights Up! Youth Open House
-
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
-
Menendez brothers, convicted of killing their parents, reunited in prison
-
Soulful Jazz from Sharon Rae North
-
-
Music Phenom Eric Stanley
-
Danny Glover ‘fascinated’ by indie horror film at Richmond International Film Festival
-
Burning Man founder dead at 70