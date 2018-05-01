RVA Bike Month hosts over 40 events for all level of cyclists
RICHMOND, Va. – The fifth annual “RVA Bike Month” officially began April 28, and several districts have signed on with events.
The theme this year is “Bike to the Future”; a perfect theme as metro-Richmond begins overhauling its transportation infrastructure and expanding with more alternatives for the public through bike lanes, more sidewalks, and expanded bus lines.
Every May, the Sportsbacker’s organization Bike Walk RVA partners with local volunteers, bike shops, businesses, and other organizations to organize a full month of fun biking-related events intended to encourage everyone, from first-time bike riders to seasoned cyclists, to get out and ride.
There are social rides, taco crawls, brewery tours, bike polo, family fun rides, bike lane cleanups, bike commuting seminars, a “Bike to Work” day, and an RVA Critical Mass event.
Brantley Tyndall with Sportsbackers can answer your questions, just click to email.
Below are a list of the events:
May 1
Taco Tour
Joe Moulis – joemoulis@yahoo.com
May 2
After work downtown Capital Trail Ride
May 3
May 4
Star Wars Ride: May the Fourth be with you
May 5
May 6
Pocahontas Family Tour of Trails
May 7
Richmond Highlights Twilight Tour by Richmond Rides
May 8
Bike to the Future Mural Painting
May 9
Better Housing Coalition Community Tour
Bike & Paddle by Basket & Bike
May 11
Back to the Future outdoor screening
May 12
West End Ride to Farmers Market
May 13 – Mother’s Day
“Crossings of the James” History Ride
May 14
Traffic Skills 101: Certified Bike Skills Instruction
May 15
Bryan Park Summer Race Series Season Opener
May 16
Gallery 5 Ride
May 17
Black Girls Do Bike Ride + Munch
Bike + Yoga with Richmond Rides
May 18
*Bike To Work Day*
May 19
Cap Trail Bike Shuttle “Bucket List” Ride
Alison McGrail – mcgralison@gmail.com
RABA Beginners Ride
John Johnson and Wes Surina – wessurina@gmail.com, mksm1@msn.com
May 20
May 21
Scavenger/Treasure Hunt, 2nd Annual
May 22
Architecture Bike Tour
May 23
Women’s Road Ride Clinic
Kendell Ryan belljoyriderichmondva@gmail.com
May 24
May 25
Pizza Crawl 9 – *Pre-registration required!*
May 26
May 27
Ashland Ticket to Ride
Louise Evans – lsmithevans@comcast.net
May 28 – Memorial Day
A Journey Along the James by Basket & Bike
May 29
May 30
Women’s Casual Wednesday ride and mixer
May 31
Lakeside Wheel Club History Ride
June 1
Bon Secours East End Bike Party and RVA Bike Month Awards
Nominations due for awards by 5/20, then voting 5/21-30.
June 2
Cargo bikes and kids celebration!