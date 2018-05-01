× RVA Bike Month hosts over 40 events for all level of cyclists

RICHMOND, Va. – The fifth annual “RVA Bike Month” officially began April 28, and several districts have signed on with events.

The theme this year is “Bike to the Future”; a perfect theme as metro-Richmond begins overhauling its transportation infrastructure and expanding with more alternatives for the public through bike lanes, more sidewalks, and expanded bus lines.

Every May, the Sportsbacker’s organization Bike Walk RVA partners with local volunteers, bike shops, businesses, and other organizations to organize a full month of fun biking-related events intended to encourage everyone, from first-time bike riders to seasoned cyclists, to get out and ride.

There are social rides, taco crawls, brewery tours, bike polo, family fun rides, bike lane cleanups, bike commuting seminars, a “Bike to Work” day, and an RVA Critical Mass event.

Brantley Tyndall with Sportsbackers can answer your questions, just click to email.

Below are a list of the events: