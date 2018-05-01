RVA Bike Month hosts over 40 events for all level of cyclists

RICHMOND, Va. – The fifth annual “RVA Bike Month” officially began April 28, and  several districts have signed on with events.

The  theme this year is “Bike to the Future”; a perfect theme as metro-Richmond begins overhauling its transportation infrastructure and expanding with more alternatives for the public through bike lanes, more sidewalks, and expanded bus lines.

Every May, the Sportsbacker’s organization Bike Walk RVA partners with local volunteers, bike shops, businesses, and other organizations to organize a full month of fun biking-related events intended to encourage everyone, from first-time bike riders to seasoned cyclists, to get out and ride.

There are social rides, taco crawls, brewery tours, bike polo, family fun rides, bike lane cleanups, bike commuting seminars, a “Bike to Work” day, and an RVA Critical Mass event.

Brantley Tyndall with Sportsbackers can answer your questions, just click to email. 

Below are a list of the events:

May 1

Taco Tour
Joe Moulis – joemoulis@yahoo.com

May 2

After work downtown Capital Trail Ride

May 3

RVAMore Social Ride

May 4

Star Wars Ride: May the Fourth be with you

May 5

Women’s Intro to BMX

Bike to the Scoop

1 Step 2 Health Ride

RABA New Riders Ride

May 6

Dirtbags 100* Gravel Grinder

Pocahontas Family Tour of Trails

May 7

Richmond Highlights Twilight Tour by Richmond Rides

May 8

Bike to the Future Mural Painting

May 9

Bike to School Day

Better Housing Coalition Community Tour

Bike & Paddle by Basket & Bike

May 11

Back to the Future outdoor screening

May 12

VCTF Cap 2 Cap Ride

West End Ride to Farmers Market

May 13 – Mother’s Day

“Crossings of the James” History Ride

May 14

Beginners Bike Polo

Traffic Skills 101: Certified Bike Skills Instruction

May 15

Bryan Park Summer Race Series Season Opener

May 16

Wednesday Night Ride w/ DFL

Gallery 5 Ride

May 17

Black Girls Do Bike Ride + Munch

Bike + Yoga with Richmond Rides

May 18

*Bike To Work Day*

Dominion Energy Riverrock

May 19

Dominion Energy Riverrock

Cap Trail Bike Shuttle “Bucket List” Ride
Alison McGrail – mcgralison@gmail.com

RABA Beginners Ride
John Johnson and Wes Surina – wessurina@gmail.com, mksm1@msn.com

May 20

Dominion Energy Riverrock

RVA Mural Ride

Very Richmond Ride

Kids Intro to BMX

May 21

Scavenger/Treasure Hunt, 2nd Annual

May 22

Bryan Park Summer Race Series

Architecture Bike Tour

May 23

Women’s Road Ride Clinic
Kendell Ryan belljoyriderichmondva@gmail.com

May 24

Breakaway RVA Season Opener

May 25

Pizza Crawl 9 – *Pre-registration required!*

RVA Critical Mass

May 26

Northside Family Brunch Ride

May 27

Ashland Ticket to Ride
Louise Evans – lsmithevans@comcast.net

May 28 – Memorial Day

A Journey Along the James by Basket & Bike

May 29

Bryan Park Summer Race Series

May 30

Women’s Casual Wednesday ride and mixer

May 31

Lakeside Wheel Club History Ride

June 1

Bon Secours East End Bike Party and RVA Bike Month Awards

Nominations due for awards by 5/20, then voting 5/21-30.

June 2

Cargo bikes and kids celebration!