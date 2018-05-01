Petersburg issues mandatory citywide water usage restriction

PETERSBURG, Va. – The City of Petersburg has issued a mandatory citywide water usage restriction for all Petersburg utility customers.

The water consumption restriction comes as crews are in the final stages of repairs to a water line located at Wythe and Guarantee Street.

The restriction is in place until Wednesday, May 2, at 6:00 a.m. when the repairs are expected to be completed.

“Customers are asked to restrict water usage to only those purposes that maintain the public health, safety, and welfare of human and animal life,” said a city spokesperson.

City officials said using water for watering lawns and/or landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swimming pools etc. is prohibited.

The mandatory usage restriction is not a boil water notice.