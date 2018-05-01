× Missing Goochland senior with dementia, Parkinson’s last seen near River Road

GOOCHLAND, Va. — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who they said has dementia and Parkinson’s.

William “Bill” Hutchins was last seen on Route 6/River Road, east of the Goochland Courthouse area.

Hutchins is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing grayish/green shorts and a blue T-shirt with “California Beach” on it. He was barefoot, authorities said.

Please contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349 with any information about Mr. Hutchins.