Vandal steals, then damages John Deere tractor

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a weekend crime that involved a John Deere tractor.

“Sometime over the weekend, a John Deere tractor, was stolen from a barn in Louisa County. The tractor was driven a short distance away into an area being cut-over,” a Louisa Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “There the suspect(s) gained access to a second vehicle – a Link-Belt excavator, and used it to significantly damage the John Deere tractor. The excavator also appears to have sustained damage.”

Detectives did not release the address of the incidents due to investigative reasons.

Anyone with any information about the crime was asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or the Louisa County Crime solvers at 800-346-1466.