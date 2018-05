Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Each year, the John Marshall Foundation presents and award and recognizes the outstanding efforts of middle and high school teachers who have an in-depth knowledge of the US Constittution and can present it in a creative way. Executive Director, Lacy Ward Jr. joined us in-studio along with one of the 2018 winners, Sarah Anzelmo-Steele. Anzelmo-Steele is a history teacher at Lucille M. Brown Middle School

For more information visit www.johnmarshallfoundation.org