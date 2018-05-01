Busch Gardens gives free tickets to Virginia’s First Responders

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering free park tickets to Virginia’s First Responders.

“We would like to honor the First Responders located in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the tireless dedication to protect and serve our communities every day. As a thank you, we have a special May ticket offer and hope you will enjoy a day with those you love,” the park posted online.

The free tickets must be picked up, in person, at the park between May 4 – May 31.

“Qualifying First Responders include Police Officers, Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Service Personnel, 911 Dispatch Officers and Corrections Officers in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the park posted online. “All qualifying first responder’s family and friends will also be able to take advantage of this special admission offer by purchasing up to four single-day admission tickets at 50 percent off. The first responder must be present for family and friends to receive this discount.”

How does this offer work?

This special offer is only available at Busch Gardens’ ticket windows on scheduled operating days and must be redeemed by May 31, 2018. Parking is not included and restrictions apply. First responders must present current photo identification and credentials to receive the one complimentary admission and up to four single-day admission tickets. All parties must be present at the time of the visit. This offer is not available online. Please check the most up-to-date operating schedule.

Who qualifies for this special offer?

This special offer is valid for first responders in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is available to the following:

Police Officers (Federal, State, Regional and Local)

Sheriff Deputies

Firefighters

Emergency Medical Service personnel

911 dispatch operators

Corrections officers

If one of these first responders has already purchased a ticket or a Membership to Busch Gardens Williamsburg – will you provide a refund?

No. This offer is a separate offer and stands on its own, but could enhance what an individual may have already purchased, including the chance to purchase up to four single-day admission tickets at 50% off.

How often can these first responders visit the park under this offer?

This offer is only good for one complimentary visit, per First Responder, during the length of the program.

How long is the program valid and are there any blockout dates?

The First Responders offer is available from May 4 – 31, with no blockout dates. All tickets must be used by May 31, 2018. Please check Busch Gardens’ operating schedule before you visit.

Can family members visit Busch Gardens Williamsburg under this program without the first responder?

The First Responder is required to be present to take advantage of this special offer. Current photo identification and official credentials must be presented to receive the complimentary admission and up to four single-day admission tickets at 50% off.