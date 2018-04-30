× Woman wanted in robbery of Chesterfield sub shop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a sub shop Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman robbed the Stuffy’s in the 8500 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 5:00 p.m.

The woman allegedly approached an employee with a weapon and demanded money. After the employee complied with the demands, the suspect fled to business with cash to an awaiting vehicle.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black female, approximately 5’6 tall, with a covered face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.