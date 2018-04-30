Police: Drone helps catch husband who repeatedly kicked wife’s face

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Stafford man was arrested and ordered held without bond after he beat up his wife, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to a home in the East Street area of southern Stafford Thursday night.

“Upon arrival, the deputy found a woman locked inside a building behind a residence. The woman stated that her intoxicated husband would not leave her alone and she feared for her life. She was sobbing uncontrollably and had severe bruising and swelling to the right eye as well as lacerations all over her face,” according to a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “The victim told deputies that she tried to call 911 following a heated verbal argument, which prompted her husband, identified as Troy Wayne Rodgers, 54, of Stafford to assault her.”

The woman, according to investigators, claimed her husband took the phone out of her hands, struck her in the face, threw her on the ground multiple times, and kicked her in the face.

“The victim told deputies that Rodgers left the scene following the assault. She then provided a description of the suspect,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Deputies successfully tracked the suspect by utilizing the drone team and K-9 Lobo and his handler, Deputy Alex Smith. The drone observed the subject walking along the railroad tracks northwest of the residence and the drone operator was then able to direct the K-9 and handler to the suspect.”

Rodgers was charged with domestic assault and battery, prevention of 911, malicious wounding, abduction, and public intoxication.

He was jailed at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.