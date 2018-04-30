Laura French pays for pet adoption fee at Richmond SPCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- April 30th was National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day which raises awareness for thousands of shelter pets that are waiting for adoption.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Laura French celebrated the occasion by visiting the Richmond SPCA to surprise an animal lover who was about to adopt her 10th cat.

“We would like to pay for your adoption fees today here at CBS 6,” said French. “All we ask is that in return, whenever it is in your heart, to pay it forward.”

Janene Charbeneau, who volunteers at the shelter, adopted a shelter cat named Jackie-O.

“Today’s my birthday, so she’s my birthday present. This is special," Charbeneau said.

“Jackie-O is on us,” said French.

