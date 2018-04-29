Man charged in crash that closed I-95 medflighted to hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. — The driver injured in a crash that closed all lanes of I-95 south in Petersburg Sunday afternoon was medflighted to an area hospital.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers responded to at single-vehicle crash on the interstate at Washington Street at 4:10 p.m.

Officials said 63-year-old William F. Hexamer of Dinwiddie was driving a Chevrolet SUV when he ran off road right and hit the guardrail.

Hexamer was transported by a medflight helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials Hexamer, who was person in the SUV, was not wearing his seat belt.

He was charged with Reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes reopened just before 5:20 p.m.

