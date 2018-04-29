Pickup truck driver trapped down I-85 embankment charged in wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A pickup truck driver hospitalized after running of I-85 early Tuesday morning has been charged in connection with the crash.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on northbound I-85 just south of I-95 south in Petersburg.

"Trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that Richard R. Jung Sr., 53, of McKenney, Va., was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 northbound on I-85 running off road right, went into and over a guardrail, striking a large road sign, and overturning down an embankment," Hill said.

Officials said Jung, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

A trooper on scene estimated the driver was trapped down the embankment for roughly an hour as crews worked to free him.

The interstate was shutdown to allow for VCU LifeEvac to land and transport the driver.

Jung was transported by Life Evac to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Jung was charged with Reckless driving failure to maintain control in the crash, which remains under investigation.