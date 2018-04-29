Danny Glover ‘fascinated’ by indie horror film at Richmond International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hollywood icon Danny Glover appeared at the Richmond International Film Festival on Sunday.

The week-long event showcased more than 150 movies from 35 different countries as well as performances from 50 bands.

Glover has starred in numerous films in various genres, including horror.

"I did the first 'Saw' and then I did 'Predator I, II.'" Glover remembered. “My knees are still hurting from 'Predator' because I did a lot of running and a lot of jumping 28 years ago.”

But his new film, “Buckout Road,” brought the 71-year-old to Richmond this weekend and closed out the festival.

The indie horror film is based on what some consider the most haunted road in New England.

"For me to place these characters within that context in a sense and to tell this story, which has some elements of a horror film, to tell this story in such a way, I thought was fascinating,” Glover said.

Fans of Glover have long been fascinated by his onscreen work, but fewer people know about Glover's advocacy work fighting for social and economic justice.

"James Baldwin, one of my favorite writers of all time, and someone I had the opportunity to meet, said, 'If can't deal with our past, we're going to condemned by it,'” Glover said.

Glover said cities like Richmond cannot forget the role slavery played in its history when tackling the problems of today.

And despite his famous line from “Lethal Weapon,” Glover said he has a lot to give and has no plans to slow down as he nears four decades in the entertainment industry.

“I'm getting too old for this [expletive],” Glover laughed. “I’m still standing.”