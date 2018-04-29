Crash closes I-95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A crash closed all lanes of I-95 south in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

VDOT said the crash happened near Washington Street (mile marker 52).

Drivers were warned to expect delays and asked to use an alternate route.

As of 5 p.m., there was a one-mile backup. However, all lanes had reopened and the backup was clear just before 5:20 p.m.

