Big Pig Project nets nearly $78K for Ronald McDonald House

RICHMOND, Va. – The Big Pig Project, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House, raised $77,900 this year.

Folks gathered at Lunch and Supper for the barbecue block party event in Scotts Addition last Saturday.

The fundraiser centers around painted and decorated concrete pigs that are auctioned.

The CBS 6 pig, which was painted like a leopard, garnered $3,000 for the charity.

And that was just one of about 60 swine up for auction.

The event raised $60,000 in 2017.