Trent Cannon drafted by the Jets

Ettrick, VA - Trent Cannon always dreamed of playing in the NFL and now, that dream is about to become a reality.

Cannon was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of this year's draft. He is just the ninth player from Virginia State to be drafted and the first since the Redskins picked Kelvin "K2" Kinney in 1996.

The selection was the culmination of a storybook three year career for Cannon at VSU. He rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns last season and became the all time leading rusher with 3,780 yards. In addition, he was the CIAA offensive player of the year, won the Willie Lanier award, which goes to the best Division Two or Three player in the state of Virginia and the Offensive Back of the Year award from the Touchdown Club of Richmond.