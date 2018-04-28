Driver charged after semi hauling tomatoes, peppers overturns on ramp to I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling several thousand pounds of tomatoes and peppers has been charged after the big rig overturned along I-295 in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at I-295 north to I-64 east (Exit 53 B) just after 6:20 a.m.

Hill said 63-year-old Juan Martin, of Orlando, Fla., was trying to the exit to I-64 from I-295 when the semi ran off road left and the “weight of the load forced the tractor and trailer to overturn. ”

Officials said Martin and a passenger had minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Martin was charged with Reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

Officials said speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

“The Department of Agriculture and all other necessary personnel have been contacted to assist in the cleanup process that will take and extended amount of time,” Hill said.

As of 8:20 a.m. drivers were warned to expected delays as the ramp to I-64 east was closed.

Traffic was being diverted to Exit 53A (I-64 west), VDOT officials said.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.