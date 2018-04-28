Briefly cooler before major warmth arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be near 80° Saturday. A cold front will bring the slight chance of a few showers Saturday evening, followed by cooler weather for Sunday.

Highs Sunday will be in the 60s, and lows Monday morning will be in the 30s for many spots.

A dome of warmer air will track across the country and bring a huge increase in temperatures for the week ahead.

With the exception of Sunday and Monday, the rest of the week will feature highs well above normal.

The next chance of rain may not occur until Friday evening or Saturday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:



CBS 6 Storm Team Links: